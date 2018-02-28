Six ministers skip annual National Health Mission meeting

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare attended the meeting. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File) Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare attended the meeting. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

With the focus shifting to the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), the National Health Mission (NHM) seems to be losing its sheen. Six of the 10 ministers who are members of the highest policy group of NHM skipped the annual meeting on Tuesday.

The Rs 25,000-crore NHM is the flagship health mission from the UPA era, and the Mission Steering Group (MSG) is the highest policy-making and steering group for it. Its members include the Union ministers of health and family welfare, drinking water and sanitation, women and child development, social justice empowerment, urban development, housing and urban affairs, rural development, panchayati raj, human resource development and minister of state for health.

Apart from Health Minister J P Nadda and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, only the two ministers of state for health attended the meeting. Even Ayush minister Shripad Naik stayed away, as did most secretaries and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

In the absence of the 10 public health professionals who are usually the ones asking all the questions in the MSG meetings, it was left to Niti vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar to seek explanations. He sought a report from the health ministry on how many of the “aspirational” districts, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chose to call the backward districts, are part of the National Dialysis Programme. The ministry assured him that the report would be sent in a day.

The MSG gave its nod to several proposals including the preventive health plan announced in the Union budget, the provision for nutritional support to TB patients and a plan to make an expensive hepatitis drug available free of cost at government health setups. It also gave its nod to the doubling of incentives to Kala Azar patients from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

In its presentation before the MSG, the health ministry highlighted the NHM-Free Drug Service initiative, under which funds are being provided to states/UTs for provision of free drugs in public health facilities. The NHM Free Diagnostics Service Initiative has been rolled out in 29 states/UTs in PPP mode.

