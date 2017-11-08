Six Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh operation

Six bodies of Maoists with uniforms have been recovered after two separate exchanges of fire as part of a security operation named ‘Prahaar 2’ in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police officials said.

Senior police officials said the operation involving nearly 2,000 security personnel was launched in nearly every district on Monday evening.

D M Awasthi, Special DG (Anti Naxal Operations), said, “These operations were launched by the state police, CRPF, DRG, STF and other paramilitary (forces) Monday evening across Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Kanker and Bastar… operations will last at least till Wednesday.”

Awasthi said that there were two separate exchanges of fire in the jungles of Abhujmaad area. “The first was in the morning near the jungles of Dhurbeda, where one Maoist’s body was recovered. The second was in the afternoon near Irpanar, where five Maoists’ bodies were recovered. Our personnel have not received any injuries so far,” Awasthi said.

