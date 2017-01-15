Six Maoists held with arms and ammunition in Muzaffarpur

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Police Sunday arrested six Maoists along with arms and ammunition during a raid at Karmpur Bhataulia village under Paroo police station of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Kumar said acting on a tip off, the police raided a place near panchayat bhawan at Karmpur Bhataulia village and arrested the six Maoists.

The police have seized two country made pistols, six detonators, four cartridges of .315 bore, 17 cartridges of 7.62 bore, hand-written six leaflets meant to threaten people to realise levy and two motorcycles, the SSP said.

Those arrested included Dashrath Ram, Santosh Sahni, Baidyanath Paswan, Mukesh Paswan, Rajesh Paswan and Sanjay Kumar Sahni, he said.

Of the six, Dashrath Ram, Santosh Sahni and Baidyanath Paswan were also arrested earlier for their involvement in Maoist activities in East Champaran and Sheohar districts, the SSP said adding the police were interrogating them for more information on the whereabouts of their other accomplices.