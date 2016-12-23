Six ‘lose vision’ after eye surgery; probe ordered

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a probe into reports about loss of vision by six patients. Five of them underwent cataract operation at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda, Kangra, on December 14.

Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur informed the Assembly that preliminary reports suggest that Trypan, a dye used by the doctors before the surgery, was infected, causing problems for the patients. The five patients are Sanjeev Lal, 65, Jati Lal, 65, Trilok,73, Isha Kumari and Geeta, both 68.

Though the five, in the age group of 65 to 73 years, were discharged from the hospital initially, have been recalled. While two have been referred to the PGI Chandigarh, three have been admitted to Miranda Rotary Eye Hospital in Palampur. The sixth patient is still being treated at the Tanda hospital.

The government has deputed a three-member team of doctors, headed by a professor of ophthalmology from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, to conduct an inquiry. The guilty will not be spared, said the minister.

The government, said Thakur, will bear the entire cost of treatment of the patients. The doctors at PGI, though, have yet to confirm whether the patients have lost vision. The five patients were still undergoing treatment.

When Ravinder Ravi, a BJP MLA, asked why the medicine was not withdrawn and no action taken against the manufacturers or the medical store which sold the medicine to the patients, the minister said orders had been issued to withdraw the medicine and a case will be filed against the medical store.