Six killed in road accidents in Odisha

Six people were killed and three others critically injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday. Two persons were killed and three injured when a truck hit an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman on NH-16 near Basta in Balasore district, police said.

The deceased were identified as the pregnant woman’s husband and an ASHA worker, while theee injured persons, including the woman, were shifted to the SCB Medical at Cuttack in a critical condition, they said.

In another mishap on NH-5 near Soro, also in Balasore district, one person was killed in a collision between two trucks, they said.

In Dhenkanal district, three persons were killed when two trucks collided head-on at Biswanathpur square near Gandia, district SP Basant Panigrahi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App