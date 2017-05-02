Six killed as car rolls into gorge in Shimla district

Six persons were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Janog in Nerwa area of Shimla district, about 90 km from at Shimla.

The incident took place early on Tuesday and the six, who were returning from a marriage ceremony, died on the spot. The wreckage of the vehicle was scattered all over.

Police rushed to the spot and after much effort five of the bodies could be brought up.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 54-year-old Mohan Singh. The other four have been identified as Surat Singh (40), Balwant Singh (37), Kanwar Singh (45), Bansi Lal (36).

The identity of the sixth person, whose body is yet to be brought up, has to be established yet.

The passengers of the ill-fated car were on their way from Kuthar to Manhu.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, SP Shimla D W Negi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now