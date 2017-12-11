Six killed, 12 injured in J&K’s Udhampur after bus rolls down into gorge

Six people were killed and 12 others injured when a mini bus carrying members of a marriage party rolled down into a gorge near Chenani in Udhampur district on Sunday night. Nearly half a dozen injured were reportedly serious and shifted to the government run district hospital at Udhampur.

Giving details, sources said that the passengers were boarding the mini bus for returning home at Pachot village in Kud from village Sarore when its gear accidentally got unlocked. The mini bus which was already parked on a hilly slope started moving and fell into the gorge.

Five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The police and local villagers swung into action, but it took them nearly two hours to bring victims on the road from the gorge in view of darkness.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

