Six killed, 12 army jawans injured in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir

Four people were killed and another 20 injured, including a dozen armymen, in separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday morning.

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a TATA Sumo collided with a speeding army vehicle coming from opposite direction, at Chamalwas near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The deceased have been identified as Sumo driver Manjeet Singh of Digdol and passenger Nissar Ahmed of Batmaloo.

In another accident, two people were killed and four others injured when a TATA Sumo skidded off the road and fell into Jangalwar nullah flowing in a deep gorge near Thathri in hilly Doda district. Police said that the ill fated vehicle was on its way to Thathri at that time.

Identified as Mohammad Ashraf, driver, and Ghulam Ali, both died on the spot.

Locals swung into action and launched rescue operations bringing victims back up from the gorge and then rushing them to the hospital. Police parties were also rushed to the spot.

In yet another accident, twelve army personnel were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Karwa near Katra. The truck was on way to Reasi at that time. The injured soldiers have been rushed to the hospital.

