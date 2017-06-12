Six juvenile undertrials escape from observation home in Hisar

Six juvenile undertrials made a daring escape from a child observation home situated on the Barwala road here, the police said today.

The incident took place late last evening, when an employee, who had come provide water to the undertrials, opened the door of the observation home.

The juveniles pulled him inside and locked him inside the barrack, the police said.

After that they went towards the main gate and attacked the security guard with rods.

They snatched the keys to main gate from him and fled, leaving the injured guard behind.

The other employees of the observation home raised an alarm and informed the police.

The juveniles, who were lodged in the observation home, faced various charges including murder, officials said.

Police officials said that efforts are on to nab the escapees.

