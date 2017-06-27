Six injured in clash over water spill in UP

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:June 27, 2017 1:45 pm
Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community over a water spill in Lohripur village of Shamli district. According to Station House Officer M S Gill, trouble began when Zulfiqar protested over spilling of water on the street from Tahir’s house on Monday.
The duo, then allegedly confronted each other which led to a violent clash involving firearms and stones. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.
