Six injured in clash over water spill in UP

Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community over a water spill in Lohripur village of Shamli district. According to Station House Officer M S Gill, trouble began when Zulfiqar protested over spilling of water on the street from Tahir’s house on Monday.

The duo, then allegedly confronted each other which led to a violent clash involving firearms and stones. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

