Tripura: Six injured in attack on BJP office by unidentified people

Six persons were seriously injured when a group of unidentified people attacked the BJP office at Nalchhar, about 10 km from Sonamura, police said. (Representational Image) Six persons were seriously injured when a group of unidentified people attacked the BJP office at Nalchhar, about 10 km from Sonamura, police said. (Representational Image)

Six persons, including officer-in-charge of a police station, were seriously injured when a group of unidentified people attacked the BJP office at Nalchhar, about 10 km from Sonamura, police said.

“At about 5 pm today, a group of miscreants attacked the BJP office in which six persons were seriously injured. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Melaghar police station, Manindra Debnath, was also injured when he tried to stop the miscreants,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sonamura, Babul Das told reporters.

Of the six injured persons, two were shifted from Melaghar hospital to Agartala Government Medical College, about 40 km from here as their condition were stated to be critical, the SDPO said. The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the injured persons other than the OC of Melaghar police station. The secretary of BJP Sipahijal district unit, Biswajit Das claimed that BJP district unit president Ratan Das and four other party workers were injured in the attack.

He alleged that activists of the ruling CPI-M and the SFI took out a victory procession after the result of college student council elections and attacked the BJP office. Police said that BJP workers blocked the Sonamura-Agartala road at Nalchhar to protest the attack on party office.

BJP sources said, party’s national general secretary, Ram Madhav, who is now camping at Agartala has left for Nalchhar. Student council elections in 22 government degree colleges in Tripura were held on Tuesday and the results were announced last night.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Tribal Student Union (TSU), the two student wings of ruling CPI-M secured 751 seats out of the total 778 seats and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured only 27 seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App