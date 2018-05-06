Afghanistan: Six Indians abducted in Baghlan province, authorities suspect Taliban’s hand

The province falls in the northern part of Afghanistan. (Source: Google Maps) The province falls in the northern part of Afghanistan. (Source: Google Maps)

Six Indians were among the seven people who have been abducted by unidentified armed men from Baghlan province in Afghanistan on Sunday, reported TOLO News. The Indian nationals are staff members of KEC International ltd, a company which recently bagged a Rs 226-crore contract in the war-torn country.

The incident took place in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre. According to local officials as quoted by TOLO News, the incident happened while they were traveling to the area, where the company owns an electricity sub-station contract.

Local authorities are linking the abduction to the Taliban, however, they are yet to take responsibility for the action. The area falls on the northern part of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to comment on the incident.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

