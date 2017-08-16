Bihar: Six held in connection with attack on Deputy CM Sushil Modi’s convoy

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI photo/File) Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI photo/File)

The police on Wednesday arrested six suspected RJD supporters for allegedly attacking the convoy of Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday night. The six are among the nine accused named in the FIR registered in connection with the attack, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar told PTI. The FIR, which was lodged based on the statement of a sub-inspector of Raja Pakar police station, also includes 100 unnamed persons, the SP added. Search is on to nab the other accused in the case.

Sushil Kumar Modi’s convoy was attacked near Kala Pahar village in Vaishali district last night. His car suffered a minor damage but there was no injury to the Deputy chief minister who was on his way to attend the “shradh” ceremony of the mother of former BJP MLA Achutanand Singh.

Recounting the incident, Sushil Modi on Wednesday alleged that a large number of RJD supporters pelted stones on his convoy damaging windshields of three vehicles, adding that slogans were raised against him even as RJD supporters tried to get inside his vehicle.

Modi also alleged that the attack happened because RJD supporters were “disappointed after power had slipped from their hands”. “Had my security personnel not been there, a big mishap could have happened,” Modi added.

The senior BJP leader also added he would not let the incident deter his aims. “I cannot be cowed down. I will come out with documents to reveal more cases of corruption against Lalu Prasad and his family soon,” he added. The incident occurred minutes after Leader of Opposition in the assembly and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s motorcade passed through the area, known to be an RJD stronghold.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had last night denied any involvement of his party supporters in the incident. Tejashwi Yadav too denied the charges saying, “Since I am going to Bhagalpur to expose a scam in which crores of government money have been swindled, the chief minister is trying to stop me from going there.” The attack was a conspiracy he alleged. “We are believers of Gandhiji. Violence is not our path,” he added.

JD(U), who is in coalition with the BJP in Bihar, criticised its former ally for indulging in violence “out of frustration” over loss of power. On Tejashwi’s claim that the attack was an attempt to stop him from exposing a scam, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “It does look nice for one who himself is embroiled in corruption.”

Congress state president Ashok Choudhary said the party condemns the attack on politicians, “be it Rahul Gandhi or Sushil Kumar Modi”.

