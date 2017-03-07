Six held for kidnapping stock broker for ransom

Six persons were arrested Tuesday in connection with a kidnapping and ransom case of a stock broker, at Bikaner. Vinay Singh, Swai Singh, Shailendra and his wife Bhawna, Shivraj and Irfan were arrested for conspiring the kidnapping, Inspector General of Police Vipin Kumar Pandey said.

A car, pistol and about Rs 8.18 lakh were seized from their possession, he said.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped Vijay Solanki on February 28 and subsequently demanded Rs 21.50 lakh for his release from his family members.

They released the victim on the same day after family members paid the ransom money, police said.