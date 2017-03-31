Six held for forced conversion bid

AGRA POLICE Wednesday arrested six persons for allegedly forcing a Dalit woman to convert to Christianity. The arrests were made after some persons, believed to be Bajrang Dal leaders, caught the six at the woman’s house in Gopalpura village of Shamshabad and assaulted them.

The six have been identified as Michael from Chhattisgarh, Sanjay Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh, Brijesh Jaatav from Hathras and Agra residents Suraj Balmiki, Sundar Singh Jaatav and Mahesh Chand Jaatav.

Police said the accused had met Sunita Jaatav last month through one of her relatives, who used to visit a church run by one of the accused in Hathras. In her statement to the police, Sunita has claimed that as she was upset over the delay in her daughter getting married, her sister-in-law asked her to visit the church.

The arrests were made after Sunita’s brother-in-law Bablu Jaatav contacted the Bajrang Dal leaders on Wednesday, claiming that the six had arrived at his house — which he shared with his elder brother and his wife Sunita — to perform conversion. He claimed the accused had been visiting Sunita in the absence of his brother to offer prayers and persuade her to adopt another religion.

“As the accused arrived around 1 pm, Bablu raised an alarm and called the villagers along with the members of Bajrang Dal. They held the six captive and beat them up. Later, they were handed over to the police,” said a police officer.

Fatehabad police Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said: “During interrogation, the six men said they had gone to offer prayers at Sunita Jaatav’s house, as she was going through a difficult time. All of them were booked under IPC Section 153 B (imputations and assertions prejudicial to nationalintegration).”

