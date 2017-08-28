Six held by UT police came to spearhead rioting teams

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Two days after the arrest of six private security guards of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was convicted for rape on August 25 by the Chandigarh Police, police investigation has revealed that the security guards had come to spearhead violence. Police, though, said that these six persons did not have any link with seven others security guards who allegedly attempted to get Ram Rahim free from Haryana Police’s custody.

Sources in Chandigarh Police said that during the interrogation of the six accused revealed that the plan was made by the top brass of dera to attack the police in case the dera chief gets convicted and they were assigned the task to spearhead the dera followers who were to throw stones and damage the properties in Panchkula. A police officer said that at first the accused — identified as Ranjeet, Dharminder, Anoop, Krishan Pal Singh, Maninder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh — kept telling their interrogators that they were not involved in the violence and they entered Chandigarh to buy petrol as their vehicle, Maruti Gypsy, has a low mileage and they need to keep fuel with them all the time.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Deputy Inspector General of Police O P Mishra, while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, said that during the interrogation it came to light that the six accused did not have any link with the seven persons who were arrested in Panchkula. “Yes, the ammunition which we seized from the accused indicate that they specially came to escalate the violence in Panchkula. Further investigation is going on,” Mishra said.

He added that police have also carried out the checking in the Nam Charcha Ghar in Khuda Ali Sher village which is located at the border with Punjab.

