Six get life term for murder

Six persons including a woman were given life terms for the murder of a 45-year-old woman in 2015.

According to the prosecution, Pandurangan, a farmer in Kaduveli village in the district, had a land dispute with some of his relatives, following which it was decided to survey the land.

After the survey on February 20, 2015, an altercation broke out between Pandurangan’s wife Usharani (45) and their relatives.

Some of the members attacked Pandurangan, Usharani and their son Mahendaran with a sickle.

Usharani died on the spot and police registered a murder case and arrested six persons, including the woman.

The additional sessions judge, Thanjavur pronounced them guilty and awarded them life sentence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now