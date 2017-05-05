Six die, 2,500 houses damaged in thunder-storm across Assam

A tree is uprooted along the road side near Gauwahati University as a strong wind storm hit Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. PTI Photo A tree is uprooted along the road side near Gauwahati University as a strong wind storm hit Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. PTI Photo

At least six persons including a woman lost their lives over 2,500 dwelling houses were damaged and over 12,000 people affected when a devastating storm accompanied by heavy rain and hailstones lashed several districts of Assam on Thursday night and Friday morning, with officials saying the figures were likely to increase.

While the maximum damage to dwelling houses has been reported from Kokrajhar district, officials in the Assam State Disaster Management Authority put the figure at around 1,400. Over 7,200 people have been affected in Kokrajhar alone, with officials saying Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Karbi Anglong districts accounting for most of the remaining 1,100 houses damaged.

Officials said four persons lost their lives, one of them due to lightning, in the past 24 hours. Three of them have been identified as Mohan Sasoni (Karbi Anglong), Hiren Barua (Tinsukia) and Hasmat Ali (Bongaigaon), the last having died due to lightning. Unofficial reports however put the death toll at six, which included a woman called Pinky Barua, who reportedly lost her life when she was trapped under a collapsed house while trying to rescue her two minor children in Golaghat district.

The regional IMD website had forecast thunder squalls with wind-speed exceeding 50 km per hour across several districts in Assam and Meghalaya on Friday, while rain and thunder-showers are likely to occur in most states of the Northeastern region on Saturday.

