Six dead, five hurt in separate mishaps in Madhya Pardesh

Separate mishaps caused the death of six. (File) Separate mishaps caused the death of six. (File)

Six persons were killed and five injured in separate mishaps in Seoni and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The first mishap took place in Seoni district last evening when a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle in Barghat town killing a woman, identified as Rajkumari Marskole (27), on the spot, Barghat police station in-charge Amitvilas Dani said on Tuesday. Her brother, who was riding the bike was seriously injured in the accident, he said.

The dumper driver fled from the spot after the mishap leaving behind the vehicle which was impounded by the police, he said adding a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

The second incident also took place yesterday in Tamia town in Chhindwara district when Bhopal-based Iqram Ahmed Ansari (55) and his wife Shahina Ansari’s car was hit by another four-wheeler between Rainikheda and Seetadongri villages. The couple died on the spot, a police official said.

The couple’s two daughters and a close relative were injured in the mishap. The driver of the car, that dashed against the victim’s vehicle fled from the spot and police have launched a hunt to nab him. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The third accident took place when a speeding truck hit a two-wheeler near Pandhrakhedi village in Chhindwara district last night killing two persons identified as Praveen Vaman Bhakte (25) and Sandeep Dhone (27) on the spot. The third occupant of the ill-fated vehicle got seriously injured and was referred to Nagpur in serious condition.

The fourth mishap also took place last evening when an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcyclist near Imlikheda area in Chhindwara district killing the rider Surendra Singh Bais (40) on the spot. The driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle.

Chhindwara district’s Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Soni said that police have registered cases regarding these mishaps in respective police stations and further investigations are on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App