Six dead as underconstruction tunnel roof collapses in Telangana

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

At least six labourers died and two others were injured when a roof collapsed at the Kaleshwaram Project on river Godavari in Telangana. The roof of the pump house tunnel caved in on Wednesday evening killing the migrant labourers from Jharkhand and Bihar.

The construction of the underground pump house for the massive project was going on in Thippapuram village in Ellanthakunta Mandal of Rajana-Sircilla district. Sircilla Superintendent of Police K Vishwajit who was at the spot said that the roof caved in partially at a certain point inside the tunnel. “Six are dead and two seriously injured, some more may be trapped under the debris. Police and relief teams are helping in rescue work,’’ SP Vishwajit said.

The tunnel is Asia’s second largest with a massive surge pool.

The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project which is estimated to cost over Rs 80,000 crores is one of the costliest projects of Telangana to harness the Godavari through a system of three barrages, lifts, canals, and reservoirs, which would provide 160 tmc water for irrigation in 13 districts. The project is directly overseen by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The construction of the project started on May 2, while that of the pump house and tunnel began on September 20 last year. The government has spent about Rs 11,000 crores so far, while only Rs 7,000 crore was allocated to the project in this year’s budget.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App