Six CPM men arrested in connection with BJP worker’s death in Kerala

The district unit of the BJP, outraged at Santosh's murder, had organised a hartal in Kannur Thursday(Representational image)

Six men affiliated to the CPI(M) were arrested in connection with the murder of BJP worker Santosh in Kannur district of Kerala. Santosh (52) was alone at home when he was attacked by a gang of unidentified men late Wednesday night in Andalur, close to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Dharmadam constituency. Even though the victim was taken to hospital by police and neighbours, he had succumbed to injuries by then. Santosh, a booth worker of the BJP, is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

The district unit of the BJP, outraged at Santosh’s murder, had organised a hartal in Kannur Thursday and squarely put the blame for the incident on the ruling CPI(M). They also demanded an explanation from Vijayan, who hails from Kannur.

At least six murders of party workers were reported in Kannur last year with casualties on both the CPI(M) and the RSS sides. The district is politically sensitive and has been witness to frequent clashes between the CPI(M) and the RSS-BJP.