  • Six Congress MPs suspended for throwing papers in Lok Sabha

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 2:50 pm
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended Six Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dèv, Ranjeet Ranjan, Adhir Ranjan, K Suresh and K Ragavan for five days for throwing papers in the Lower House of Parliament.

The members threw pieces of paper and disrupted proceedings during the zero hour. The Speaker suspended them and adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:30.

In 2015 also, the Lok Sabha speaker had suspended 25 Congress MPs for five days for “persistently, willfully obstructing” the House”.

  1. d
    dv1936
    Jul 24, 2017 at 2:58 pm
    Kick them out, let people elect civilized people who respect democracy. Congress stands for dynasty raj.
    Reply
