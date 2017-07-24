Six Congress MPs suspended for throwing papers in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File Photo) Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended Six Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dèv, Ranjeet Ranjan, Adhir Ranjan, K Suresh and K Ragavan for five days for throwing papers in the Lower House of Parliament.

The members threw pieces of paper and disrupted proceedings during the zero hour. The Speaker suspended them and adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:30.

In 2015 also, the Lok Sabha speaker had suspended 25 Congress MPs for five days for “persistently, willfully obstructing” the House”.

