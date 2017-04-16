Six clusters of Haryana selected under Rurban Mission

Six clusters of Haryana have been selected under phase-I of Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) which strives to strengthen rural areas by providing economic, social and infrastructure amenities. The mission aims to lead to sustainable and balanced regional development in the country.

These clusters included Kosli of Rewari, Badli of Jhajjar, Barara of Ambala, Samin of Fatehabad, Uchana Khurd of Jind and Balla of Karnal, an official spokesman said here today. He said the objective of the mission was to create urban like infrastructure and services along with providing better economic opportunity.

He said it was estimated that Rs 100 crore would be size of the plan to be extended through convergence with existing state and central schemes. The first instalment of Rs nine crore per cluster has been released against Rs 30 crore of Critical Gap Funding, he added.

The spokesman said that Integrated Cluster Action Plan has been formulated after conducting a detailed study of areas through professional agencies. The plan for each cluster seeks to cover infrastructure development such as sanitation, round-the-clock piped water supply, inter-village road connectivity, and community assets.

It also focuses on development of skills and health infrastructure, he added. Under phase-II, two clusters Sewah of Panipat and Rampur Seori of Panchkula have been selected, he said.

