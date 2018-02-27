Six chargesheets filed against Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari

Vikram Kothari outside the special CBI court in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Vikram Kothari outside the special CBI court in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

The income tax department on Monday said it has filed six chargesheets against Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari for alleged tax evasion.

The prosecution complaints were filed in a special court in Lucknow under various sections of the Income Tax Act, they said.

The taxman had earlier attached four immovable assets of the Rotomac group and its promoters in this case. It had attached 14 accounts of the group in various bank branches in Uttar Pradesh.

These assets were attached to “recover outstanding tax demands” of about Rs 106 crore from the group, they said.

The Kanpur-based group is being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged swindling of Rs 3,695 crore of loan funds advanced by a consortium of seven banks.

