Six BSF jawans injured in mortar firing exercise near Jaisalmer

The troops were taking part in a firing exercise at 8.30 am when the accident happened. A 51 mm mortar missed its target and hit the ground near the six BSF jawans instead.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 30, 2017 11:44 am
(Representational Picture)

Six personnel of Border Security Forces (BSF) were injured on Tuesday in a mortar firing practice session at Kishangarh field firing range near Jaisalmer. The troops were taking part in a firing exercise at 8.30 am when a 51 mm mortar missed its target and hit the ground near the six BSF jawans instead.

Two out of the six are critically injured and one of them will be air evacuated to a hospital in Jodhpur. The rest who suffered injuries are being treated in Jaisalmer, PTI reports said.

Earlier, in March this year, a similar incident took place where four personnel were wounded in Rajasthan where the BSF forces are deployed along the India-Pakistan border.

