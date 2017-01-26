Six blasts in Assam, 2 in Manipur on Republic Day

Charaideo : Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI1_26_2017_000320B) Charaideo : Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI1_26_2017_000320B)

The Paresh Barua faction of ULFA triggered off as many as six explosions in upper Assam, while two blasts rocked Imphal on Thursday morning, even as Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully across the region. Three IEDs were also recovered by the police in Assam.

“All the six explosions were of low-intensity and there were no casualties or damages. They made an attempt to create a fear psychosis, but the people came out in large numbers to attend the Republic Day function across the state,” Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said. He also described the blasts as low-intensity explosions that did not cause any major damage.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the other hand said the people were in favour of peace and not violence. “The people have clearly rejected violence and have voted for a peaceful Assam. The campaign against terror and violence will continue without any compromise,” Sonowal said, complimenting the people for turning out in large numbers for the Republic Day functions.

While two explosions each occurred in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, on each occurred in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, all around 8 AM on Thursday. While Sivasagar and Charaideo share inter-state boundary with Nagaland, Tinsukia shares boundary with Arunachal Pradesh. It was only on Sunday that the ULFA-NSCN(K)-ComCor combine had killed two security personnel in an ambush at Jagun in Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, two powerful blasts rocked Imphal on Thursday morning, one close to a CRPF barrack at Manrtripukhuri, and the other at Sinjamei. Both occurred around the same time as the Assam blasts.

