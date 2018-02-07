Six BJP workers held for ‘threatening’ poet in Kerala

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack demonstrated the intolerance of communalism, the BJP said that party workers had not attacked the poet. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack demonstrated the intolerance of communalism, the BJP said that party workers had not attacked the poet.

Six BJP workers were arrested in Kollam on Tuesday after they allegedly verbally abused Malayalam poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. The atheist poet was allegedly targeted after he delivered a speech at a public event in Kollam district on Monday night. The incident triggered protests in several parts of Kerala.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack demonstrated the intolerance of communalism, the BJP said that party workers had not attacked the poet.

Addressing a library anniversary meet in Kollam, Sreekumar said the Sangh Parivar had a tendency to convert public grounds into places of worship. He said such incidents had happened in Kollam and Thrissur. He also mentioned a recent refusal of a temple in Kochi to place the body of a Dalit artist in a nearby public hall. The writer spoke about an agitation of Dalits in Ernakulam district against a temple management’s alleged attempt to deny them entry into a ground owned by the temple but used by Dalits for several years.

“After the event, when I got into my car parked near the venue, a few persons threatened me. They referred to my speech and warned that I would not be allowed to live. They were seen smashing the body of the car,” Sreekumar said, adding that he was not physically targeted.

BJP’s Kollam district committee member S Vijayan, who claimed to be present at the event, said the poet insulted Hindu gods and goddesses. Sreekumar spoke against Lord Ayyappan, the deity of Sabarimala hill shrine, he added. Vijayan also moved a complaint against the poet, but Kollam police have not acted upon it.

Sreekumar denied Vijayan’s allegation. “I didn’t speak on such issues as it was a function of a local library. The incident showed that Hindu extremism is slowly coming to Kerala. It shows we are heading towards dark days.’’

The poet had rejected a Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2004 on the ground that it was named after a Hindu god, Sree Padmanabha.

Although the writer was not physically targeted, police slapped sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (1) criminal intimidation, 294-b (uttering obscene words) and 149 (unlawful assembly with a common goal) of IPC against the accused. They were to be produced before a magistrate’s court on Tuesday night.

CM Vijayan told the Assembly that the attack was a demonstration of the intolerance of communalism. “There has been a spate of attacks on freedom of expression in the country. The state government will deal with such incidents sternly. With the support of progressive forces, Kerala will go ahead to protect the freedom of expression,” he said.

State BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said party workers had not attacked the poet. It is true that a section of people had questioned the poet’s speech when he said baseless things about the RSS, he added.

