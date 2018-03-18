Six arrested for killing cop near Kashmir shrine

Six militants were arrested for the killing of a police constable guarding the Charar-i-Sharif shrine in Budgam, while another accused who joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad is at large, J&K Police claimed on Saturday.

Selection grade constable Kultar Singh was killed on January 25 by militants, who decamped with his service rifle. Police had formed a special team to arrest the militants responsible for the attack and got some vital clues from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, officials said.

Umar Farooq of Pulwama, with six associates— Shahid Ahmad, Shahid Khurshid, Imran and Feroz of Pulwama and Mudasir Ahmad Wani and Towheed Rather of Pampore had planned to snatch the weapon from the constable deployed at the shrine, police said. Shahid Ahmad is still at large, police said.” The case has been registered and further probe is on,” spokesman said. mir ehsan

