Six arrested after encounter, case solved: Police

In what they have described as a “major breakthrough”, Mathura police on Saturday, after a brief encounter at Chaubia Para locality, arrested six persons accused of killing two jewellers earlier this week. A local court later sent them to 14-days’ judicial custody.

Three of the accused were injured in the incident. They were taken to an Agra hospital and are stable. Five police personnel suffered minor injuries and were discharged soon after they were administered medical aid.

Police claimed to have recovered jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh, firearms, cartridges and Rs 10,500 in cash from them.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali City police station D N Mishra said they received information that the six-member gang was holed up in the house of one of the accused in the locality. The said house was on the third floor of the building.

Acting quickly, police rushed to the spot early in the morning, surrounded the house and ordered them to surrender. Instead, they rushed out firing at the police, said the SHO.

“Police pursued them and returned fire. Two accused were injured – Rakesh suffered a bullet injury in left leg and Neeraj (Rakesh’s brother) suffered a bullet injury in stomach,” said Mishra. “Police caught up with the rest and, after a scuffle, they too were arrested. One accused Kaamesh was injured here,” said SHO.

The three others arrested are Ayush, Vishnu alias Chottu and Aditya, in whose house they were holed up. Rakesh, alleged gang leader, was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, police said.

On May 15, the accused allegedly shot dead and looted the shop of jeweller Vikas Goel. His friend Meg Agarwal was also killed and three others were injured. Following this, UP Jewellers’ Association protested across the state on Friday.

