Siwan scribe murder case: Probe at advance stage, CBI tells SC

The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that its probe into the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan of Siwan, in which controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin is one of the prime accused, is at an “advanced stage”. The probe agency told a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and A M Khanwilkar that they were likely to file a charge sheet in the case within two weeks.

“The investigation in the case is at an advanced stage. A final report will be filed before the trial court within two weeks,” the agency’s counsel told the bench and requested it to defer the hearing in the matter for two weeks.

To this, the apex court asked the advocate representing petitioner Asha Ranjan, who is the wife of the slain scribe, whether he had any objection to the CBI seeking more time for hearing of the matter.

Advocate Kislay Pandey, appearing for the petitioner, said his only prayer was for registration of FIR against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, whose photograph was published in media with an alleged sharp-shooter close to Shahabuddin, and Superintendent of Police Siwan district for purportedly not taking any action in the matter.

The CBI counsel said all these aspects would be looked into after the final report was filed before the trial court.

The court, which had earlier ordered shifting of Shahabuddin who is facing trial in around 45 criminal cases from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail here, listed the matter for hearing on September 18. The apex court had earlier said that it would examine the plea seeking the lodging of FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav.

It had ordered shifting of Shahabuddin from Bihar’s Siwan prison to Tihar Jail here to ensure free and fair trial in the cases lodged against him.

The petitioner, whose husband was murdered in Siwan in May last year, has sought a direction for registration of FIR against Shahabuddin and Tej Pratap for alleged “conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders” in the murder case.

Her counsel had earlier alleged in the court that in September last year, she had seen the pictures of accused Mohammed Kaif and Mohammad Javed, who were absconding at that time, with Tej Pratap on news channels.

