Siwan acid attack case: Patna High Court upholds life sentence of Mohammad Shahabuddin

Siwan acid attack case: Three brothers -- Rajiv, Satish and Girish Roshan -- were killed in a property dispute case. While Satish and Girish were drenched in acid and shot dead, Rajiv was killed when he was returning home on a motorcycle.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2017 3:38 pm
bihar, bihar journalist murder, journalist murder, shahabuddin, mohammad shahabuddin, rajdev ranjan murder, rajdev ranjan murder, murder case Bihar journalist, India news Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail
The Patna High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in the 2004 Siwan acid attack case.

Three brothers — Rajiv, Satish and Girish Roshan — were killed in a property dispute case. While Satish and Girish were drenched in acid and shot dead, Rajiv was killed when he was returning home on a motorcycle.

“Shahabuddin was eyeing our property, which we resisted. I have paid the price with the life of three sons. I have been killed thrice,” their father Chandrakeshwar Prasad told The Indian Express in 2016.

In 2004, Raj Kumar Sah, a close aide of the former Siwan MP, had abducted the three brothers from their home and shop. Girish and Satish were eventually killed, but Satish managed to escape. Sah and two other associates were also held guilty of murdering the two brothers.

Ten years later, in June 2014, Shahabuddin and his son Osama were charged with the murder of Satish, the sole witness in the acid attack case.

In February this year, Shahabuddin was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

 

 

 

  1. S
    seenivasan
    Aug 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm
    This type of criminals are supported by Lalu and Lalu yadav is getting support from Indian Express and NDTV
    Reply
