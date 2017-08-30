Siwan acid attack case: Patna High Court upholds life sentence of Mohammad Shahabuddin

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

The Patna High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in the 2004 Siwan acid attack case.

Three brothers — Rajiv, Satish and Girish Roshan — were killed in a property dispute case. While Satish and Girish were drenched in acid and shot dead, Rajiv was killed when he was returning home on a motorcycle.

“Shahabuddin was eyeing our property, which we resisted. I have paid the price with the life of three sons. I have been killed thrice,” their father Chandrakeshwar Prasad told The Indian Express in 2016.

In 2004, Raj Kumar Sah, a close aide of the former Siwan MP, had abducted the three brothers from their home and shop. Girish and Satish were eventually killed, but Satish managed to escape. Sah and two other associates were also held guilty of murdering the two brothers.

Ten years later, in June 2014, Shahabuddin and his son Osama were charged with the murder of Satish, the sole witness in the acid attack case.

In February this year, Shahabuddin was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd