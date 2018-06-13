Situation worsens in Manipur as rains continue for third day

The district came to a grinding halt with overflowing water, flooding the streets of its commercial hub. (Photo courtesy: Jimmy Leivon) The district came to a grinding halt with overflowing water, flooding the streets of its commercial hub. (Photo courtesy: Jimmy Leivon)

The Manipur government on Wednesday declared holiday for all government offices and educational institutions, including private sectors under the government, as flood hits most parts of the Imphal city. The sustained rains that started Monday morning have overflowed most of the major rivers that run through Imphal city, particularly the Imphal and Nambul rivers.

Earlier in the day, the Imphal river overflowed and breached its bank submerging large residential areas, including VIP colonies housing the chief secretary of Manipur, DGP Manipur and other top bureaucrats, under Imphal East district. The district came to a grinding halt with overflowing water, flooding the streets of its commercial hub. The power supply in most parts of the districts affected by the flood was cut off as safety measures. Radio service of All India Radio (AIR) Imphal was also suspended as flood hit the office complex.

Attributing the flood situation to incessant rainfall in catchment areas, the department recorded 147 mm of rainfall in Jiribam, 75 mm in Kangpokpi and 47 mm in Saikul (catchment areas). (Photo courtesy: Jimmy Leivon)

According to Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD), most of the valley districts, particularly Imphal east, were largely affected. Attributing the flood situation to incessant rainfall in catchment areas, the department recorded 147 mm of rainfall in Jiribam, 75 mm in Kangpokpi and 47 mm in Saikul (catchment areas).

Rescue operations to evacuate people from flood-affected areas are on. The government has set up relief camps at several places.

The continuous rain also triggered landslides in many parts of hill districts. A huge crack developed in the National Highway-37, Imphal-Jiribam road, near Kotlen in Noney district, cutting off the highway completely.

The Manipur government on Tuesday issued a flood alert predicting heavy rainfall till June 15 and possibilities of landslides.

