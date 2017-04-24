Situation will improve in 2-3 months: Mehbooba Mufti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at a meeting in New Delhi. PTI Photo/PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti at a meeting in New Delhi. PTI Photo/PIB

J&K CHIEF Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that the situation in the violence-hit state will improve in the next two-three months after which a dialogue could be initiated among all stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Mufti said, “I understand that the coming two-three months are crucial for us. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will change and improve. We will first restore normalcy, then talks can be initiated.” Mufti also urged the Prime Minister to follow the footsteps of former PM A B Vajpayee on Kashmir and said that the thread should be picked up from where he had left off — an apparent suggestion for talks with separatists.

“An atmosphere needs to be created for a dialogue. Talks cannot happen amid stone pelting and firing of bullets. Talks are the only option. How long can you have a confrontation?” she said. “Talks with Hurriyat (Conference) had taken place when Vajpayeeji was the Prime Minister and L K Advaniji was the Deputy Prime Minister. We need to start from where Vajpayeeji left. Talks are the only way out,” said Mufti. During the 25-minute meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence, Mufti briefed Modi on the situation in J&K, particularly the increase in violence since the April 9 bypoll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Officials said the uneasiness between coalition partners, PDP and BJP, over the handling of the security situation in Kashmir also came up at the meeting. The coalition has also come under severe strain after the PDP lost a seat in the recently held MLC polls when an independent MLA voted in favour of a BJP candidate, leading to his victory.

“Whatever happened should not have taken place. But this is an internal matter and we will resolve it with the BJP,” said Mufti. During her meeting with the Home Minister, Mufti said, she raised concerns about the recent bypolls in J&K, which witnessed low turnouts, and said that the alliance partners must follow the path shown by former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed to emerge from the current political situation. “Our agenda of alliance also got discussed. Mufti sahib was the home minister of this country and CM of J&K. He had given a roadmap for coming out of such situations in J&K,” she said.

The J&K CM also raised the Indus water treaty issue, and said that it was causing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore to the state. She said that the Prime Minister assured her that efforts would be made to see how the state could be compensated. On the violence that erupted during the bypolls and the spurt in incidents of stone-pelting, Mufti said some young people were “disillusioned” while some were being “instigated”, often through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The J&K Chief Minister said the issue would be discussed on Tuesday during a meeting in Srinagar of the Unified Command, including the GOC-in-C Northern Command, GOC 16 Corps, GOC 15 Corps, DGP J&K, IG BSF, IG CRPF, senior officers of the IB and R&AW, and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. Mufti’s meeting with the Home Minister was also attended by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, the party’s in charge of J&K affairs. “There is no rift between BJP and PDP, there are some issues regarding the MLC election. We noticed a lack of communication and will address it. The main concern is to bring normalcy in Kashmir within 1-2 months, we have extended all support to the state,” said Madhav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 10:00 pm