‘Situation under control, only one reversal’, claims Army

Security personnel at Nuwan base camp. Shuaib Masoodi

The Army on Saturday claimed that the situation in Kashmir is under control even as there has been one “reversal” — the attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

“We will continue targeting the terrorists and eliminate them. So, I am not worried about the situation getting bad or alarming.The situation will remain under control. In fact, we will continue improving the situation,” said Srinagar-based 15 Corps commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu on the sidelines of a parade to mark the inclusion of 251 recruits, including 50 Kashmiri youths, in the Army.

He claimed the Army has investigated videos showing soldiers beating civilians. “Some of these videos are old and some were doctored. They do not give the entire story,” he said, adding that they have been working in a professional manner.

