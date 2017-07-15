Situation under control in Kashmir Valley: Army

“The Amarnath Yatra attack has been one reversal but we will continue our operations, will continue targeting terrorists. We will continue improving the situation,” the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen J.S. Sandhu, said here briefing the media. “The Amarnath Yatra attack has been one reversal but we will continue our operations, will continue targeting terrorists. We will continue improving the situation,” the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen J.S. Sandhu, said here briefing the media.

The Indian Army, describing the Amarnath terror attack as “one reversal”, said on Saturday the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and it will continue targeting terrorists. “The Amarnath Yatra attack has been one reversal but we will continue our operations, will continue targeting terrorists. We will continue improving the situation,” the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen J.S. Sandhu, said here briefing the media.

“Situation is under control,” said Sandhu, adding “The army is not too worried about the situation becoming too bad or alarming. The situation will remain under control.” He also said that youth from the valley was “ready to serve the nation” as recruitment to security forces from the state was very high. On Zahoor Ahmad Thakur, a soldier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, who went missing with his service weapon, Sandhu said there was no confirmation of him joining militant ranks.

“We are tracking him,” he added. Thakur, who was with the Territorial Army’s 173 Battalion, was reported missing from his camp in Gantmulla area along with an AK-47 rifle on July 6.

