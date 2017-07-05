Situation in West Bengal doesn’t call for President’s rule: CPI-M

CPM veteran Biman Bose led the protest from the front. (Express Photo by: Partha Paul) CPM veteran Biman Bose led the protest from the front. (Express Photo by: Partha Paul)

The CPI-M today said that the situation prevailing in West Bengal does not call for imposition of President’s rule, but demanded immediate restoration of peace in the troubled areas of North 24-Parganas district. West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that by demanding President’ rule in Bengal, the BJP and the RSS were only laying bare their game plan.

“Steps should be taken to immediately restore peace in areas of North 24-Parganas district. But we don’t agree with what BJP has demanded regarding imposition of President’s rule in Bengal. The situation doesn’t call for President’s rule. Such demands only show the game plan of BJP and RSS,” Bose told reporters.

Earlier today, BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the state fortwith and that central observers be sent to assess the “worsening law and order” situation in the aftermath of communal clashes in North 24-Parganas district.

The CPI(M) had yesterday demanded that an all-party meeting be convened to chalk a strategy to contain the explosive situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App