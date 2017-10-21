Situation in Kashmir improving, can see frustration of terrorists: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat presents President’s Standard to 47 Armoured Regiment in Jammu. (AIR/Twitter) Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat presents President’s Standard to 47 Armoured Regiment in Jammu. (AIR/Twitter)

Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday said the situation in Kashmir valley is improving. Addressing the troops in Jammu, Rawat said, “I think the situation in Kashmir is improving. The frustration of terrorists and those who are supporting them is being highlighted by what is happening in the valley,” he said. Speaking on the goodwill generated by Army’s Sadbhavana camps, Rawat said the efforts have brought a change in the mindset of a large number of youths who are now coming up to join the army.

“At the same time, ups and downs keep on going at the terrorist front. Some wayward driven by social media campaigns joining the terror and we keep on eliminating them. However, at the same time, a number of them are coming overground and surrendering before security forces and the police,” Rawat said.

Describing radicalisation as a worldwide phenomenon, General Rawat admitted it is a matter of concern. He further added that the civil administration and police were dealing with the instances of radicalisation. On being asked about the terror training camps, which are still operational across the borders, Rawat said, “I do not know as to who told you that training camps across the border have been closed. Training camps existed there earlier also and they are operational at present too.”

General Rawat further stressed the need for a surgical strike as a way to deal with the training camps. There are other ways also and action is being taken in the matter, he added. On the possibility of a Doklam-like situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Rawat said, “We have to remain alert.”

Rawat further refused to describe the incidents of violence in the valley following reports of braid chopping as a “challenge”. “Why you see it as a challenge?” General Rawat asked, adding that such incidents have earlier taken place elsewhere in the country as well. “In Kashmir, the civil administration and the police are dealing with it and they will foil these incidents,” he said.

Earlier, Rawat presented the President’s Standard to 47 armoured Regiment. Addressing the troops, he called upon them to remain prepared to deal with any situation on both the internal and external fronts.

