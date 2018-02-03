Situation in J&K not congenial to revoke AFSPA, says CM Mehbooba Mufti

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the situation in the state was not congenial for revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). “We too want that AFSPA ends and footprints of security forces and the police disappear.

But in this situation when people from 4-5 villages gather to throw stones on security forces engaged in encounter with militants, is it realistic to talk of ending AFSPA,’’ she asked in the Legislative Assembly while winding up discussion on grants to Home, General Administration and other departments under her charge. “It may have been possible when a situation had emerged in the past where it could have started at a small level from some towns, but now talking about it at this point of time is not realistic,” she said.

Unfortunately, the problem for all of us is that the footprints of police and security forces increase with the increase in guns and incidents of stone throwing, she said.

When the situation normalises, the footprints will decrease, she said, adding that something happens wherever bunkers are removed. “When I was leader of the largest opposition party (Congress) in the Legislative Assembly, we had got many camps shifted,’’ she said.

