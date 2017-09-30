Sitharaman in Valley, takes stock of security situation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Friday. (Express Photo) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Friday. (Express Photo)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a high-level security meet in Srinagar and visited forward areas in North Kashmir where she was briefed by top commanders about the situation along the Line of Control.

Sitharaman, who is on a two-day trip to the state, visited the Chinar Corps headquarters after her arrival. ‘’The Defence Minister, accompanied by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, was received by Lt Gen D Anbu, Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen J S Sandhu, the Chinar Corps Commander. The Defence Minister visited forward areas where she was briefed about the robust counter-infiltration posture along the LoC,’’ Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Sitharaman was briefed by Army Commanders in Badami Bagh on the Valley security situation. ‘’In the meeting, the Defence Minister was given an overview of the counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations undertaken in the recent past.’’

The Army spokesman said that Sitharaman appreciated the effectiveness of the intelligence and operational grids and commended the troops for the excellent operational successes which contributed significantly towards a secure environment in the state.

The spokesman further said that the Defence Minister praised the commanders for the high level of synergy achieved with the the state police and the Central Armed Police Forces.

This is Sitharaman’s first visit to the state after taking over as the Defence Minister. She also discussed the security situation during a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. She also called on Governor N N Vohra.

One injured in Srinagar clash

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of the city Friday as preventive measures were put in place on the eighth day of Muharram. A youth was critically injured as security forces tried to disperse protesters in Downtown area. The J&K police had on Thursday announced imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in eight police stations. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App