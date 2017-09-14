Sites for mohalla clinics identified, NOCs awaited, says Delhi government

‘Mohalla Clinic’ is a flagship project of the Arvind Kejriwal government, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents near their homes. (File/Photo) ‘Mohalla Clinic’ is a flagship project of the Arvind Kejriwal government, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents near their homes. (File/Photo)

The Delhi government has identified sites for setting up 800 ‘mohalla clinics’ across the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. He said the government was waiting for No Objection Certificates (NOC) from concerned agencies like DDA, PWD and DJB for setting up these clinics on their land. It comes a day after the Delhi High Court asked the Centre, the AAP government and the civic bodies to explore the possibility of setting up mohalla clinics in all parts of the city. The court had also issued notice and directed the government and other agencies to file feasibility reports with regard to the land falling in their jurisdiction within two weeks.

‘Mohalla Clinic’ is a flagship project of the Arvind Kejriwal government, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents near their homes.

“We have identified 800 sites for such clinics across the city. The government is presently waiting for NOCs from concerned agencies to provide their land for this project,” Jain told reporters at New Delhi.

He said there are 272 municipal wards in Delhi and three to four mohalla clinics will come up in every ward.

“Once we get the NOCs, the government will start setting up these clinics,” the minister added.

According to Jain, 158 mohalla clinics are presently operational in Delhi. The government has set a target of 1,000 clinics to provide better health facility to citizens in their neighbourhood.

Earlier this month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had approved the AAP government’s ambitious proposal to set up additional such clinics.

The LG’s approval had come four days after 45 AAP MLAs camped outside his office for several hours, insisting clearance of the ‘mohalla clinics’ file, an act his office termed as “laying siege” to the office of a “constitutional functionary”.

Baijal had in February cleared a proposal of setting up around 300 mohalla clinics in government-run schools.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App