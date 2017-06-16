Sitaram Yechury writes to PM Modi on issues of farmers

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding enactment of a law that gives farmers the right to sell their produce at minimum support price declared by the government, and guarantees “automatic annual review of the MSP, which will be at least 50 per cent more than the comprehensive production costs as established by the Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices for that year”.

The letter said, “There have been increasing protests by farmers in one state after another, which have been met by your silence and apathy while the state governments of your party have let the police loose on the poor farmers… The response of your party’s state government in Maharashtra has been equally inconsiderate…”

He added, “It is my duty to remind you that during your poll campaign, you had promised MSP that will provide 50 per cent net profit to the farmer over his production costs. During the last three years, you have done nothing to fulfill this promise.”

