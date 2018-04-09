Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan to attend CPI(M) national conference

Presents Latest News
CPI(M)'s Telanagana secretary T Veerabhadram said told reporters that all members of the party's polit bureau and 850 delegates from all over the country would attend the meetings.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: April 9, 2018 8:33:36 am
sitaram yechury, prakash karat, cpim national conference, pinarayi vijayan, indian express CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/Files)
Top leaders of CPI(M), including Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would attend the party’s national conference in Hyderabad from April 18 to 22, CPI(M)’s Telanagana secretary T Veerabhadram said on Monday. He told reporters that all members of the party’s polit bureau and 850 delegates from all over the country would attend the meetings. CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and leaders of other Left parties would also take part in the conference, he said. Preparations have been going on for the conclave and CPI(M) polit bureau member B V Raghavulu recently reviewed arrangements for the meeting, a party release said.

