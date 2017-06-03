Sitaram Yechury meets assaulted IIT Madras scholar following beef fest on campus

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo)

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury met the IIT Madras scholar on Saturday who was assaulted for participating in a beef fest held inside the institute’s campus on the night of May 28. Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of CPI(M), met research scholar R Sooraj at a private hospital today where he is undergoing treatment. The beef fest was organised to protest against the Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets.

The PhD scholar was attacked by some students and lost partial vision aside from suffering multiple fractures on his face. After the incident, more than a hundred IIT students took out a protest march on Wednesday, demanding the expulsion of alleged ABVP sympathisers who allegedly assaulted Sooraj.

Meanwhile, police have booked eight IIT students, including Manish, for attacking Sooraj while a case has been registered against Sooraj on a complaint by Manish that he was assaulted.

The Centre on May 26 announced strict rules to prohibit sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter through animal markets. The ruling saw protest across Kerala even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the CPM-led government would move court to challenge the Centre’s restrictions on the sale of cattle for slaughter.

