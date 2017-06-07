Sitaram Yechury heckled by protester at press conference, says ‘will not be cowed down’

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was allegedly heckled by a protester at a press conference in New Delhi. News agency ANI reported that Yechury was ‘manhandled’ but uninjured in the incident. There were anti-CPM slogans raised at the press conference.

Minutes after the incident, Yechury tweeted, “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win.” It is not clear which organisation the protester, who was later beaten up and handed over to Delhi Police, represented or why he was protesting at all.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the incident, calling it an ‘attack on Indian democracy.’

#WATCH One of the 2 protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conf. in Delhi, later beaten up;handed over to Police pic.twitter.com/NRUcrljB2W — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

More details are awaited.

