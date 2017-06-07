Sitaram Yechury heckled by protester at press conference, says ‘will not be cowed down’

Related News
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was allegedly heckled by a protester at a press conference in New Delhi. News agency ANI reported that Yechury was ‘manhandled’ but uninjured in the incident. There were anti-CPM slogans raised at the press conference.
Minutes after the incident, Yechury tweeted, “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win.” It is not clear which organisation the protester, who was later beaten up and handed over to Delhi Police, represented or why he was protesting at all.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the incident, calling it an ‘attack on Indian democracy.’
#WATCH One of the 2 protesters who tried to manhandle Sitaram Yechury during his press conf. in Delhi, later beaten up;handed over to Police pic.twitter.com/NRUcrljB2W
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017
More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 7, 2017 at 6:01 pmSitaram is berfet of political morality.He says he is fighting for India's soul.If he is so confident,why doesn't this johnny contest a LS elections,instead of seeking a back door entry that too ,courtesy Mamta CPM fierecest opponent.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:59 pmYaar, jitna bada article nahi hai usase kahi jyada bada to comments hai...Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:58 pm“We will not be cowed down by any attempts of LEFTIST'S goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win” FIRST in West Bengal and then in Kerala. These Mao's disciples can not continue to kill their rivals as they did in West Bengal and are still doing in Kerala.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:50 pmWe also see evidence of the "British-Agents" promised by Savarkar - to p on secret information on Indian Freedom Struggle - as a promise get released from jail . These cowards must never speak on India ! They have no contribution except Dhandabazi!Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 6:01 pmMao killed his rivals, 7 million Chinese, in the name of cultural revolution. His disciples are trying to catch up with him in numbers by kil their rivals in West Bengal and Kerala.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:46 pmHow the this chinese monkey say that they are fighting to save the soul of democracy. He is a commie and will not hesitate to sell India to China. Kerala CM also talks of demo cracy. Since when Pak/China dalals statred believing in democracy? What a hypocrisy. Is kil Hindus thru muslims is democracy or demoncracy?Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 6:04 pmTheir party cons ution says that they are here to break Indian democracy from within. This is no secret. They are here to do what they said in JNU last year.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:45 pmShameful ! ....... We have these ignorant - brute - blinded - name-chanting group to destroy the nation ! They did same with Bapu 70 years earlier ! Oppose these cowards.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:42 pmChinese agent Tootharam Bechury reaps the hard work of Kerala communists. He drowned in WB and his life partner is not able to bear somebody heck him. Immediately gave this news.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:25 pm#RSSGoondaRaj #RSSAfraidOfCPMReply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 6:02 pmHA HA RSS ELEPHANT AFRAID OF CPM ROACH ?Reply
- Load More Comments