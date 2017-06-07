Latest News
  • Sitaram Yechury heckled by protester at press conference, says ‘will not be cowed down’

Minutes after the incident, Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh's goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 5:08 pm
sitaram yechury, yechury press conference, yechury heckled, yechury video, CPM press conference, sitaram yechury heckled, sitaram yechury manhandled CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was allegedly heckled by a protester at a press conference in New Delhi. News agency ANI reported that Yechury was ‘manhandled’ but uninjured in the incident. There were anti-CPM slogans raised at the press conference.

Minutes after the incident, Yechury tweeted, “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of Sangh’s goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win.” It is not clear which organisation the protester, who was later beaten up and handed over to Delhi Police, represented or why he was protesting at all.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the incident, calling it an ‘attack on Indian democracy.’

More details are awaited.

  1. G
    Gopal Sriniwasan
    Jun 7, 2017 at 6:01 pm
    Sitaram is berfet of political morality.He says he is fighting for India's soul.If he is so confident,why doesn't this johnny contest a LS elections,instead of seeking a back door entry that too ,courtesy Mamta CPM fierecest opponent.
    Reply
    1. R
      rk
      Jun 7, 2017 at 5:59 pm
      Yaar, jitna bada article nahi hai usase kahi jyada bada to comments hai...
      Reply
      1. S
        SL DUA
        Jun 7, 2017 at 5:58 pm
        “We will not be cowed down by any attempts of LEFTIST'S goondagardi to silence us. This is a battle for the soul of India, which we will win” FIRST in West Bengal and then in Kerala. These Mao's disciples can not continue to kill their rivals as they did in West Bengal and are still doing in Kerala.
        Reply
        1. P
          Pradyot Biswas
          Jun 7, 2017 at 5:50 pm
          We also see evidence of the "British-Agents" promised by Savarkar - to p on secret information on Indian Freedom Struggle - as a promise get released from jail . These cowards must never speak on India ! They have no contribution except Dhandabazi!
          Reply
          1. S
            SL DUA
            Jun 7, 2017 at 6:01 pm
            Mao killed his rivals, 7 million Chinese, in the name of cultural revolution. His disciples are trying to catch up with him in numbers by kil their rivals in West Bengal and Kerala.
            Reply
          2. G
            Govind
            Jun 7, 2017 at 5:46 pm
            How the this chinese monkey say that they are fighting to save the soul of democracy. He is a commie and will not hesitate to sell India to China. Kerala CM also talks of demo cracy. Since when Pak/China dalals statred believing in democracy? What a hypocrisy. Is kil Hindus thru muslims is democracy or demoncracy?
            Reply
            1. S
              SL DUA
              Jun 7, 2017 at 6:04 pm
              Their party cons ution says that they are here to break Indian democracy from within. This is no secret. They are here to do what they said in JNU last year.
              Reply
            2. P
              Pradyot Biswas
              Jun 7, 2017 at 5:45 pm
              Shameful ! ....... We have these ignorant - brute - blinded - name-chanting group to destroy the nation ! They did same with Bapu 70 years earlier ! Oppose these cowards.
              Reply
              1. A
                Against traitors
                Jun 7, 2017 at 5:42 pm
                Chinese agent Tootharam Bechury reaps the hard work of Kerala communists. He drowned in WB and his life partner is not able to bear somebody heck him. Immediately gave this news.
                Reply
                1. R
                  Rajesh Natrajan
                  Jun 7, 2017 at 5:25 pm
                  #RSSGoondaRaj #RSSAfraidOfCPM
                  Reply
                  1. D
                    DHOBI KA
                    Jun 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm
                    HA HA RSS ELEPHANT AFRAID OF CPM ROACH ?
                    Reply
