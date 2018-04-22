Sitaram Yechury gets second term as CPI(M) general secretary

Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI) Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) on Sunday re-elected senior party leader Sitaram Yechury for his second term as general secretary during the last day of its national conference in Hyderabad. The party’s constitution allows an individual to be elected for a maximum of three terms, each consisting of three years.

The 65-year-old leader had taken over as general secretary of the CPI(M) from Prakash Karat in the 21st party congress, which was held in Visakhapatnam, in 2015.

Besides re-electing Yechury as general secretary, the party also elected a 95-member Central Committee in the 22nd CPI(M) Party Congress.

Expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the party drafted a resolution, urging the central government to “reverse the hard-line confrontationist approach and begin a political dialogue with all political shades of opinion”. “This must be accompanied by a resumption of talks with Pakistan in which as part of the dialogue, the issue of Kashmir should also be taken up,” a statement posted on the official website said. In the same statement, the party also alleged that it is the approach of the Narendra Modi-led government which is resulting in “disaster” in the state.

The party also discussed the dilution of the provisions of The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court early this month. “The judgment will have adverse consequences, particularly in the context of the growing number of atrocities that affect the country’s most oppressed sections,” it said in another statement.

