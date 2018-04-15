CPI(M) party congress from April 18 in Hyderabad

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo)

The five-day national conference of the CPI(M) will get underway at Hyderabad from April 18. The Congress, the highest decision-making forum, will deliberate and pass as many as 25 resolutions besides electing new general secretary and party’s Central Committee, CPI(M) Politburo member B V Raghavulu told reporters at Hyderabad on Sunday. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will deliver the inaugural address on April 18. The 22nd national congress of the party will conclude with a public meeting on April 22, he said.

“The meet will take up discussions on the political resolutions and political organisation report and at the end of the session, a new leadership will be elected by the party delegates,” Raghavulu said. CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and leaders of other Left parties would also attend the conference, he said adding around 780 delegates from across the country besides over 70 observers will take part and the delegates will deliberate and pass the resolutions.

“After Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) assumed power and interventions by Sangh Parivar forces in the administration, serious developments have taken place in the political as well as social life of the country,” he alleged. “25 important resolutions covering all aspects of social and political life will be discussed and passed in the Congress,” he added.

To a query, Raghavulu said the new General Secretary and the Central Committee will be elected on the last day on the basis of the discussions held in the conference.

