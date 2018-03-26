Sitaram Yechury: BJP has mastered art of forming govt despite losing polls

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo)

The BJP has perfected the art of forming governments even after losing elections, said Communist Part of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Rajkot on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party’s two-day Gujarat executive committee meeting, which concluded Sunday, Yechury called for unity among Opposition parties to defeat the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“The BJP winning election after election is not a fact. What happened in Gorakhpur and Phulpur? What happened in Araria? What happened in the by-elections in Rajasthan? What BJP has perfected is the art to lose the election but form the government. In Meghalaya, they had two MLAs but formed the government; in Manipur, they were the minority but formed the government; in Goa, they lost the election, but formed the government; in Punjab, they lost while sitting in the government. So, it’s not like there is one-way traffic,” he said.

Yechury also claimed that the NDA government at the Centre was not confident about its numbers in Lok Sabha and that was the reason it was not allowing a no-confidence motion to be moved. “Why is it that they are hesitant to allow a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha? If they are winning election after election and nobody is stopping them, why can’t they defeat a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha? But they are not allowing the motion because they are not confident of their majority,” Yechury said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App