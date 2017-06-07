Sitapur shooting: Businessman, wife, son shot dead; attackers at large

Sitapur shooting: Police have not arrested anyone yet. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Sitapur shooting: Police have not arrested anyone yet. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

A family of three was shot dead in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night by unidentified attackers. The attack took place at around 9.30 pm when businessman Sunil Jaiswal had just returned to his house in Civil Lines. News agency IANS reports that the attack was carried out by two unidentified men.

The bike-borne assailants shot Jaiswal, 60, his wife Kamini, 55, and his son Hrithik, 25, at point blank range. A neighbour, who tried to intervene, was also injured in the incident after the attackers shot him. News agency ANI reports that the attackers fled with cash.

While no arrests have been made yet, police suspect it to be a case of robbery. “The people seemed to be resisting a robbery attempt,” Additional Director General of Police, Abhay Kumar Prasad was quoted as saying by NDTV. Officials also suspect that the crime was carried out by seasoned criminals since the attackers had been carrying masks, reported IANS.

Locals also alleged that at the time of the crime they sought help from two constables nearby. However, they were turned away as the area was not under their jurisdiction. News agency IANS reported that the public threatened to shut the city if the attackers were not arrested within 24 hours. A week ago, another businessman, 36, was shot dead in Allahabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd