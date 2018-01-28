SIT to probe Gurgaon school bus attack; Karni Sena leader in custody

The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of Padmaavat. The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of Padmaavat.

Three days after violence broke out in several parts of Gurgaon, as groups went on a rampage protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Gurgaon Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe two of the major incidents.

Police said the Gurgaon chief of the Rajput Karni Sena, Thakur Kushalpal, was also taken into preventive custody on Saturday morning. “Kushalpal has been detained as a preventive measure… An SIT has also been constituted to probe the incidents that occurred in the jurisdictions of Bhondsi and Sadar police stations. The team will operate under the direct supervision of Ashok Bakshi, DCP (south),” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

“The team will work towards collecting scientific evidence and identifying and arresting the remaining accused,” he said. In the incident in Bhondsi, a Haryana Roadways bus had been torched by protesters, who then pelted stones at a school bus that was passing through the area — despite students and teachers being seated inside.

In the case registered at Sadar a truck driver alleged that a group of protesters stopped his vehicle near Hero Honda Chowk, sprinkled petrol on it, and set it on fire. Police said a total of eight cases have been registered across the district so far and 42 people have been apprehended — 28 have been arrested while 14 have been taken into preventive custody.

Those arrested include 18 who have been held for the Bhondsi incident — all of whom hail from Bhondsi village. Their families, as well as residents of the village, intend to hold a a mahapanchayat on Sunday and discuss ways to secure the release of their “innocent children”.

Suraj Pal Amu, Rajput Karni Sena’s general secretary, was also taken into preventive custody on Friday. “He was sent to judicial custody until January 29 and will be lodged in Bhondsi Jail during this period,” police had said.

