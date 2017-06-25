SIT to probe DSP lynching, five held

Slain DSP Ayub Pandith Slain DSP Ayub Pandith

POLICE CLAIMED to have arrested five people for allegedly lynching Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandit, who was killed outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by a mob on Thursday night. A Special Investigation Team, headed by a senior police officer, has been formed to investigate the lynching and submit its report on a fast-track basis, officials said.

Meanwhile, the J&K government removed Shajjad Khaliq from the post of SP North and posted Sajjad Shah in his place. Shah was acting as SP Traffic. Khaliq has been asked to report to the police headquarters.

Sources said the officer was shifted as he had failed to respond to the incident. Even after the lynching, the body of the police officer was lying at the Nowhatta Chowk for more than half an hour and despite a police station in the area, officers had failed to respond to the incident.

Even senior police officers were unaware that one of the officers deployed at Jamia Masjid was lynched by an irate mob. Soon after the incident, Director General of Police S P Vaid had said action will be taken against all those behind the incident.

Police officials said that so far they have identified 12 people who were involved in the lynching.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App